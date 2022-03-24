कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।
होटल वापसी नीति
Customer should inform us before 7 days
- The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 7 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 50% refundable, only for the following cases:
- Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
- Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
- Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
- Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
- All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
कमरा
SUPERIOR ROOM ONLY 25m²
विशेषताएँ
- 5,000 जमा
- बालकनी
- बालकनी (पूर्ण पहुंच)
- काफी यन्त्र
- हलाल भोजन विकल्प
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- शाकाहारी भोजन
- कार्य स्थान
DELUXE ROOM ONLY 30m²
विशेषताएँ
- 5,000 जमा
- 7-ग्यारह खरीद
- बालकनी
- बालकनी (पूर्ण पहुंच)
- काफी यन्त्र
- हलाल भोजन विकल्प
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- शाकाहारी भोजन
- कार्य स्थान
SUPERIOR ROOM WITH MEAL 25m²
विशेषताएँ
- 5,000 जमा
- 7-ग्यारह खरीद
- बालकनी
- बालकनी (पूर्ण पहुंच)
- काफी यन्त्र
- हलाल भोजन विकल्प
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- छोटी जमा
- बच्चों के लिए छोटी फीस
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- कार्य स्थान
DELUXE ROOM WITH MEAL 30m²
विशेषताएँ
- 5,000 जमा
- 7-ग्यारह खरीद
- बालकनी
- बालकनी (पूर्ण पहुंच)
- काफी यन्त्र
- हलाल भोजन विकल्प
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- छोटी जमा
- बच्चों के लिए छोटी फीस
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- शाकाहारी भोजन
- कार्य स्थान
Well-positioned in Central Pattaya, J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out. The hotel features 36 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities.
सुविधाएं / सुविधाएँ
- Amenities / Features
- Amendment and Cancellation Policy Test & Go Package
- Reservation non refundable
- **Except**
- 📌Covid 19 test result positive with proved document before fly full refund (deduct transaction fee 10%)
- 📌Covid 19 test result positive on DAY 1 with proved document and unable to stay DAY 5 (refundable only booking DAY 5 with deduct transaction fee 10%)
- Postpone Inform in advance 3 days
- Free 2 meals for first day (from selected package)
- Drinking water 2 bottles / day
- Free airport transfer from Suvarnabhumi to hotel.\and Don Muang Airport will additional 500 baht/person
- Room Amenities
- LED TV 32" ,
- Shower ( Superior Room ),
- Electric Kettle, Safety Box, Hair dryer Air Conditioned (Split Type) Room with balcony High Speed Internet Wi-Fi and Lan Plate, Bowl, Spoon and Fork (2 sets)
- **All conditions subject to change depend on further notice from Department of Defenses and Department of Public Health.*
- Condition:
- Free transfer from airport to the hotel
- Luggage Limit: Not exceeding 2 luggage as details below
- (1.size 30 inches and 1 Hand Carry luggage )/person )
- extra baggage charge 200 THB per baggage.
अंक
5.0/5
उत्कृष्ट
पर आधारित 11 समीक्षा
अगर आप J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
के मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे।
समीक्षा छोड़ें J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotelसभी समीक्षाएं देखें
5.0 SUPERIOR ROOM WITH MEAL
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- The room was very spacious and clean
- Had all the amenities that you would need for quarantine
- Staff are kind and prompt at accomplishing requests
- RT-PCR taken near premises so it's very convenient
- RT PCR result was given on the same day (around 8pm) when we arrived in the afternoon
- The airport transfer was hassle free and quick
- Wifi was fast
- Bed was soft
- Room had a/c units so the room was always in a comfortable temperature
- Food provided was surprisingly delicious and also a lot of free water was available
- Not See Any Negative Things
Would definitely recommend this hotel for the 1 day Test&Go quarantine or even a longer quarantine. The price for two people for the smallest room they have is great value as it includes the RT-PCR, meals and airport transfer and we had no issues upon arriving from airport to check out
5.0 DELUXE ROOM WITH MEAL
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Comfortable ride from airport to hotel
- Rt Pcr test in less then 3 minutes
- check in 1 minute
- PCR result with in 4hrs
- clean room
- smell good
- very friendly staff
- staff speak very good english
it was a very smooth and lovely test & go experience with j p inn hotel i never expected such a good hospitality from small hotel like them
thank you so much for making my test & go experience very good
5.0 DELUXE ROOM WITH MEAL
सकारात्मक
- prices are affordable
- front desk staff speak very good english
- clean bed & room
- food was good
- express check in and check out
very nice Test & Go hotel with good food options verf fast result express check in and check out recommend
5.0 SUPERIOR ROOM WITH MEAL
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- บริการดีและราคาถูก สะอาด ใกล้ชายหาด
- ไม่ไกลจากห้างด้วย อาหารก็อร่อย
พนักงานบริการดีและใส่ใจลูกค้า โรงแรมสะอาดสะอาน เดินทางสะดวกสบาย ใกล้แหล่งช็อปปิ้งและหาของกินได้ง่ายมาก
5.0 SUPERIOR ROOM ONLY
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Very friendly and helpful staff
- Hot & Tasty food
- Very clean room
- Assistance getting RT-PCR done quickly
I was very impressed with my Test & Go experience with JPInn and have referred my friends from abroad
5.0 SUPERIOR ROOM ONLY
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- They work are very fast , Food good and hot
Everything was so good ,Good service,Nice staffs , Hot food , Staffs speak good English,Good location, Room very clean.
5.0 SUPERIOR ROOM ONLY
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Staff speak very good English
- Room very clean
- Very good service
- Taxi pick up from the airport very smooth
- Check -in fast
- Hot food and taste good
I love how the way they work , Goog location, Good people , staff are very friendly , I recommend this hotel.
5.0 SUPERIOR BED WITH BREAKFAST
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Positives in this hotel everithink. Eatink exelent and personal veri good and helping.
- Negative in this hotel nathink.
Hotel ist ideal,in veri gute please,near Pattaya central..Staf veri good.Also good ist the price.Kommend this hotel.
5.0 SUPERIOR BED WITH BREAKFAST
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Affordable Package
- good facilities
- Well trained staffs
- friendly and positive vibes
- airport tranfer very quick
- hot food delivered on time
- clean room
- fast internet
- smooth check in & check out
I had a wonderful stay without the feeling of not being home. great english speaking staff and amenities
5.0 SUPERIOR BED WITH BREAKFAST
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Staff speak good english
- Pcr result very fast
- very good food
- very clean and safe
- 24hrs service
Staffs are very helpfull and everything is very fast and hotel is located in very good location everyday room cleaning during my 5day stay
4.8 Superior
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- good location 50 meters from beach in central pattaya in soi 7 good location for part animals all bars and clubs are next to hotel gate
- waiting for rtpcr result make me nervous
good and very friendly staff very helpfull and very good service take all covid 19 safety measures and good location 50 meters from beach in central pattaya in soi 7 good location for part animals all bars and clubs are next to hotel gate