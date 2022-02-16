Top Hostel Udon Thani - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Top Hostel Udon ThaniFor travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Udon Thani, Top Hostel Udon Thani is the perfect choice. Its convenient location right in the city center allows you more time to see all that Udon Thani has to offer. If you prefer an easy access to general goods and shopping, you'd love to stay at Top Hostel Udon Thani and take advantage of being just 290 m from Central Plaza Udon Thani.At Top Hostel Udon Thani, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free internet access provided within the serviced apartment keeps you connected throughout your stay. Exploring Udon Thani is made even more convenient with the taxi services available at the serviced apartment. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge.Always get the assistance you need with front desk services including luggage storage. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the laundry service keeps your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Top Hostel Udon Thani. For health reasons, smoking is not permitted anywhere inside the serviced apartment.For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.All rooms at Top Hostel Udon Thani are designed and decorated to make guests feel right at home. Enjoy your stay even more at the serviced apartment, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. Rooms at Top Hostel Udon Thani are available with design features like a balcony or terrace. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television available in selected rooms.Don't worry about being thirsty as a refrigerator and bottled water are provided in guestrooms. Bathroom amenities are just as important as others, and at the serviced apartment, you'll find toiletries and towels available. Dining and things to doA number of great dining options at the serviced apartment assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices.Enjoy the countless activities offered at Top Hostel Udon Thani. Family time on relaxed evenings is easy with the serviced apartment's library. Got someone special waiting for you back home? Then easily pick up a memorable gift at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyDon't miss out on all that Udon Thani has to offer! Be sure to visit Kom Luang Prajak Circle located 970 m away, an item on every checklist of those who travel to Udon Thani.Reasons to stay hereFind rooms here that are cheaper than 87% of all other options in the city.Guests who stayed at this serviced apartment have scored it higher than 85% of accommodations in the city.