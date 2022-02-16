PHUKET TEST & GO

River Kwai Jungle Rafts Resort - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Kanchanaburi
7.8
note avec
1799 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
River Kwai Jungle Rafts Resort (SHA Plus+)It's time for an adventure-filled holiday! Explore Kanchanaburi with a stay at River Kwai Jungle Rafts Resort (SHA Plus+).The range of services provided by River Kwai Jungle Rafts Resort (SHA Plus+) ensures all travelers get the most out of their stay. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. The resort provides taxi and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Kanchanaburi. Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation.The helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with services including luggage storage. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the resort's tours. In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.Guestrooms at River Kwai Jungle Rafts Resort (SHA Plus+) are fitted with all the amenities travelers need. The resort provides linen service for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at River Kwai Jungle Rafts Resort (SHA Plus+) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. The resort also provides guests with bottled water.River Kwai Jungle Rafts Resort (SHA Plus+) also provides toiletries and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doNever let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the resort's bar. Guests of River Kwai Jungle Rafts Resort (SHA Plus+) can even have groceries delivered to their room for cooking, using the resort's special service.River Kwai Jungle Rafts Resort (SHA Plus+) lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage and spa. Hot days can be cool fun with water activities like the non-motorized water sports. You won't need anything for water activity fun other than your own enthusiasm, with aquatic activity conveniences like boats and canoes made available at River Kwai Jungle Rafts Resort (SHA Plus+).Reasons to stay hereThis resort's food and dining score higher than 88% of accommodations in the city.This resort scores higher than 88% of accommodations in the city for its location.

Adresse / Carte

Moo 9 Tambol Tasao, Amphur , Sai Yok, Kanchanaburi, Thailand, 71150

