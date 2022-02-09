KRABI TEST & GO

Malee Beach Villas - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Malee Beach Villas - Image 0
Malee Beach Villas - Image 1
Malee Beach Villas - Image 2
Malee Beach Villas - Image 3
Malee Beach Villas - Image 4
Malee Beach Villas - Image 5
+16 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Koh Lanta, Malee Beach Villas is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Malee Beach Villas, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, laundromat, private check in/check out, taxi service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, children's high chair, cleaning products to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's hiking trails, snorkeling, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Malee Beach Villas hits the spot in many ways.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Malee Beach Villas , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Malee Beach Villas
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

541/2, Moo2, Prae Ae, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
Bewertung mit
321 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
Bewertung mit
92 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
Bewertung mit
1120 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Feriendorf Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
Bewertung mit
330 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
414 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Phi Phi Ferienresort
8.4
Bewertung mit
1621 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
Bewertung mit
1023 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
Bewertung mit
553 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU