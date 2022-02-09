KRABI TEST & GO

Malee Beach Villas - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
更新日 February 9, 2022
Malee Beach Villas - Image 0
Malee Beach Villas - Image 1
Malee Beach Villas - Image 2
Malee Beach Villas - Image 3
Malee Beach Villas - Image 4
Malee Beach Villas - Image 5
+16 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Koh Lanta, Malee Beach Villas is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Malee Beach Villas, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, laundromat, private check in/check out, taxi service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, children's high chair, cleaning products to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's hiking trails, snorkeling, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Malee Beach Villas hits the spot in many ways.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Malee Beach Villasゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Malee Beach Villas
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

541/2, Moo2, Prae Ae, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
との評価
321 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
との評価
92 レビュー
から ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
との評価
1120 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンランタ
8.2
との評価
330 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピピハーバービューホテル
8.5
との評価
414 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピピホリデーリゾート
8.4
との評価
1621 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラヤヴァディーホテル
9.3
との評価
1023 レビュー
から ฿-1
ダイヤモンドケーブリゾート＆スパ
6.7
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU