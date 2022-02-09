KRABI TEST & GO

Malee Beach Villas - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
Updated on February 9, 2022
Malee Beach Villas - Image 0
Malee Beach Villas - Image 1
Malee Beach Villas - Image 2
Malee Beach Villas - Image 3
Malee Beach Villas - Image 4
Malee Beach Villas - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Koh Lanta, Malee Beach Villas is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Malee Beach Villas, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, laundromat, private check in/check out, taxi service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, children's high chair, cleaning products to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's hiking trails, snorkeling, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Malee Beach Villas hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

541/2, Moo2, Prae Ae, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

