Malee Beach Villas - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Conveniently located in Koh Lanta, Malee Beach Villas is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Malee Beach Villas, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, laundromat, private check in/check out, taxi service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, children's high chair, cleaning products to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's hiking trails, snorkeling, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Malee Beach Villas hits the spot in many ways.