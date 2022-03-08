Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Hua Hin / Cha-am, look no further than Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Hua Hin Sport Villa, Suan Sri (Cicada Market), PP Sport Club. Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, valet parking, room service. Guests can choose from 76 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, children's playground are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your purpose of visit, Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa is an excellent choice for your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am.
63/411 Petchakasem Road, Moo Saan, Nong Kae Prachuap Kiri Khun, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110