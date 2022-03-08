HUA HIN TEST & GO

Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.4
คะแนนจาก
3942
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 8, 2022
Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa - Image 0
Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa - Image 1
Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa - Image 2
Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa - Image 3
Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa - Image 4
Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa - Image 5
+29 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Hua Hin / Cha-am, look no further than Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Hua Hin Sport Villa, Suan Sri (Cicada Market), PP Sport Club. Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, valet parking, room service. Guests can choose from 76 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, children's playground are designed for escape and relaxation. Whatever your purpose of visit, Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa is an excellent choice for your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

63/411 Petchakasem Road, Moo Saan, Nong Kae Prachuap Kiri Khun, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Hua Hin White Villa
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
232 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
958 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU