Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.5

1489 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort - Image 0
Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort - Image 1
Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort - Image 2
Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort - Image 3
Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort - Image 4
Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort - Image 5
Peacefully located close to Cha-am beach, the 4-star Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort is one that promises everything from fun times to rest and relaxation. Boasting 3 delightful swimming pools and waterfalls cascading their way towards the sea line, guests are definitely in for a mesmerizing experience. All 88 guestrooms are spacious, built with locally grown bamboo, and fitted with well appointed beds, wooden furniture, and a separate living room. In addition to its cozy accommodation, a restaurant, spa, kid’s club, bicycle rental, gym/fitness room, and a quiet deck perfect for relaxation are also made available for guests. A well respected establishment in this exciting city, Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort is confident it will make your stay as comfortable as possible.

주소 /지도

225 / 99 Beach road, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

