Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.5
通过
1489条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Peacefully located close to Cha-am beach, the 4-star Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort is one that promises everything from fun times to rest and relaxation. Boasting 3 delightful swimming pools and waterfalls cascading their way towards the sea line, guests are definitely in for a mesmerizing experience. All 88 guestrooms are spacious, built with locally grown bamboo, and fitted with well appointed beds, wooden furniture, and a separate living room. In addition to its cozy accommodation, a restaurant, spa, kid’s club, bicycle rental, gym/fitness room, and a quiet deck perfect for relaxation are also made available for guests. A well respected establishment in this exciting city, Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort is confident it will make your stay as comfortable as possible.

地址/地图

225 / 99 Beach road, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

