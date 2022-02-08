Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Peacefully located close to Cha-am beach, the 4-star Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort is one that promises everything from fun times to rest and relaxation. Boasting 3 delightful swimming pools and waterfalls cascading their way towards the sea line, guests are definitely in for a mesmerizing experience. All 88 guestrooms are spacious, built with locally grown bamboo, and fitted with well appointed beds, wooden furniture, and a separate living room. In addition to its cozy accommodation, a restaurant, spa, kid’s club, bicycle rental, gym/fitness room, and a quiet deck perfect for relaxation are also made available for guests. A well respected establishment in this exciting city, Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort is confident it will make your stay as comfortable as possible.

