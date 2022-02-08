Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Phetchaburi
8.5
waardering met
1489 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Peacefully located close to Cha-am beach, the 4-star Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort is one that promises everything from fun times to rest and relaxation. Boasting 3 delightful swimming pools and waterfalls cascading their way towards the sea line, guests are definitely in for a mesmerizing experience. All 88 guestrooms are spacious, built with locally grown bamboo, and fitted with well appointed beds, wooden furniture, and a separate living room. In addition to its cozy accommodation, a restaurant, spa, kid’s club, bicycle rental, gym/fitness room, and a quiet deck perfect for relaxation are also made available for guests. A well respected establishment in this exciting city, Tara Mantra Cha-Am Resort is confident it will make your stay as comfortable as possible.

Adres / kaart

225 / 99 Beach road, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

