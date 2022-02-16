PHUKET TEST & GO

Sooknirund Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
9.2

141 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Sooknirund Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Sooknirund Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Sooknirund Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Sooknirund Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Sooknirund Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Sooknirund Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+33 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of City Center, Sooknirund Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Rai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Sooknirund Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 52 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as fitness center. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Rai, Sooknirund Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Sooknirund Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Sooknirund Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

424/1 Baanpa Pragarn Road, Wiang Mueang Chiang Rai District, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU