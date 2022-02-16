Hi Chiangrai Hotel - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-positioned in City Center, Hi Chiangrai Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Rai. The city center is merely 0.5 Km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Rai hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service. Guests can choose from 50 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including indoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Hi Chiangrai Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Rai.