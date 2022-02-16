Sooknirund Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of City Center, Sooknirund Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Rai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Sooknirund Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 52 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as fitness center. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Rai, Sooknirund Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.