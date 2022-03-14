PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Khao Lak Summer House Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.7

164 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak Summer House Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Khao Lak. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Armani Suits International, Lampi Waterfall, Mark One Tailor within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Khao Lak Summer House Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, restaurant can be enjoyed at the hotel. Khao Lak Summer House Resort is home to 19 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Khao Lak, make Khao Lak Summer House Resort your home away from home.

주소 /지도

56/25 Moo 5, T. Khuk-Khak Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

