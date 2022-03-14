PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Khao Lak Summer House Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.7
คะแนนจาก
164
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
Khao Lak Summer House Resort - Image 0
Khao Lak Summer House Resort - Image 1
Khao Lak Summer House Resort - Image 2
Khao Lak Summer House Resort - Image 3
Khao Lak Summer House Resort - Image 4
Khao Lak Summer House Resort - Image 5
+22 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak Summer House Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Khao Lak. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Armani Suits International, Lampi Waterfall, Mark One Tailor within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Khao Lak Summer House Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, restaurant can be enjoyed at the hotel. Khao Lak Summer House Resort is home to 19 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Khao Lak, make Khao Lak Summer House Resort your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Khao Lak Summer House Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Khao Lak Summer House Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

56/25 Moo 5, T. Khuk-Khak Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เดอะ วอเตอร์ เขาหลัก บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
732 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมคาซ่า เดอ ลา ฟลอร่า
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
372 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลา ฟลอร่า เขาหลัก
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลา เวลา เขาหลัก
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1770 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมไอยรา วิลล่า
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
737 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เอ็กซ์เท็น เขาหลัก รีสอร์ท
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
365 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ แซนด์ เขาหลัก บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1583 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU