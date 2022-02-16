Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

When visiting Chiang Saen, you'll feel right at home at Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The excitement of the city center is only 0.85 Km away. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Wat Pradhatphangao Temple, Golden Triangle. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Saen hotel. The hotel provides 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 15 rooms spread over floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, mini bar, balcony/terrace, telephone can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, spa, massage, garden. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Saen, make Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle your home away from home.

주소 /지도

P.O.BOX 18 Chiang Saen Post Office, Wiang, Chiang Saen (Chiang Rai), Thailand, 57150

