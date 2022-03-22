HUA HIN TEST & GO

Cape Nidhra Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
9

2767 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Described as “one of the most distinctive accommodations in Hua Hin”, Cape Nidhra Hotel is the latest addition to the Cape Hotel Collection. This picturesque seafront property is famous for its excellent service, extensive facilities, and enviable locations, which allow it to deliver a unique, enjoyable, and idiosyncratic holiday experience to guests. Featuring a luxurious hotel, all rooms are beautifully furnished with the finest local materials and polished hardwood that are softened by the warm-colored textures of the fabrics. Each room features a private pool and sitting area, which makes it an ideal destination for a romantic getaway and honeymooner. Boasting the perfect balance between relaxation and recreation, the spa at Cape Nidhra Hotel offers an array of sensory pleasures to be enjoyed after a day of exploring the city, surfing, trekking, or playing golf. Cape Nidhra Hotel is undoubtedly an impressive property that is bound to meet all your expectations of an excellent holiday getaway.

주소 /지도

97/2 Petchkasem Rd., Hua Hin, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

