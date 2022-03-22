HUA HIN TEST & GO

Cape Nidhra Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
9
оценка с
2767
Обновление March 22, 2022
Cape Nidhra Hotel - Image 0
Cape Nidhra Hotel - Image 1
Cape Nidhra Hotel - Image 2
Cape Nidhra Hotel - Image 3
Cape Nidhra Hotel - Image 4
Cape Nidhra Hotel - Image 5
+39 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Described as “one of the most distinctive accommodations in Hua Hin”, Cape Nidhra Hotel is the latest addition to the Cape Hotel Collection. This picturesque seafront property is famous for its excellent service, extensive facilities, and enviable locations, which allow it to deliver a unique, enjoyable, and idiosyncratic holiday experience to guests. Featuring a luxurious hotel, all rooms are beautifully furnished with the finest local materials and polished hardwood that are softened by the warm-colored textures of the fabrics. Each room features a private pool and sitting area, which makes it an ideal destination for a romantic getaway and honeymooner. Boasting the perfect balance between relaxation and recreation, the spa at Cape Nidhra Hotel offers an array of sensory pleasures to be enjoyed after a day of exploring the city, surfing, trekking, or playing golf. Cape Nidhra Hotel is undoubtedly an impressive property that is bound to meet all your expectations of an excellent holiday getaway.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Cape Nidhra Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Cape Nidhra Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

97/2 Petchkasem Rd., Hua Hin, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Отели-партнеры

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
рейтинг с
958 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Hua Hin White Villa
8
рейтинг с
232 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU