Baan Bayan Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

8.6

1204 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

A rare example of a golden teak bungalow, the 4-star Baan Bayan Hotel offers guests the opportunity to experience time gone by, with all the modern comforts of today. This charming and serene colonial beach house, originally built in the 1900s as a private family summer retreat, has been lovingly restored to its former glory, showcasing the area’s vibrant history and culture. Conveniently located a short walk from Hua Hin's town center and market, the hotel has its own spacious beachfront, a swimming pool facing the sea, and superb panoramic views of the Gulf. To make your reservation at Baan Bayan Hotel, please proceed to our secure online booking form.

주소 /지도

119 Petchkasem Road, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

