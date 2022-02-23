HUA HIN TEST & GO

Baan Bayan Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.6
waardering met
1204 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 23, 2022
A rare example of a golden teak bungalow, the 4-star Baan Bayan Hotel offers guests the opportunity to experience time gone by, with all the modern comforts of today. This charming and serene colonial beach house, originally built in the 1900s as a private family summer retreat, has been lovingly restored to its former glory, showcasing the area’s vibrant history and culture. Conveniently located a short walk from Hua Hin's town center and market, the hotel has its own spacious beachfront, a swimming pool facing the sea, and superb panoramic views of the Gulf. To make your reservation at Baan Bayan Hotel, please proceed to our secure online booking form.

Adres / kaart

119 Petchkasem Road, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Populaire filters

