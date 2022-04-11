HUA HIN TEST & GO

Asira Boutique HuaHin - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
8.8

917 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 11, 2022
모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Built in 2016, Asira Boutique HuaHin is a distinct addition to Hua Hin / Cha-am and a smart choice for travelers. Only away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Asira Boutique HuaHin also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Asira Boutique HuaHin is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

주소 /지도

4 Damrong Rat Rd, Soi HuaHin 51 HuaHin Prachuap KiriKan, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

인기 필터

