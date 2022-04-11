HUA HIN TEST & GO

Asira Boutique HuaHin - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
Built in 2016, Asira Boutique HuaHin is a distinct addition to Hua Hin / Cha-am and a smart choice for travelers. Only away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Asira Boutique HuaHin also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Asira Boutique HuaHin is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

地址/地图

4 Damrong Rat Rd, Soi HuaHin 51 HuaHin Prachuap KiriKan, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

