PHUKET TEST & GO

Z Sleep Hotel - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
8.4

907レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Hat Yai, just a short step from CentralFestival Hatyai Department Store, Z Sleep Hotel features accommodation with free WiFi and a 24-hour front desk. The property is located 2.5 km from Kim Yong Shopping Centre and 2.9 km from Hat Yai Plaza Trade Centre. The units at the hotel come with a seating area and a flat-screen TV. Z Sleep Hotel provides some rooms that include mountain views, and each room is fitted with a private bathroom with a shower. The rooms have a desk. A shared lounge comes with a microwave and a coffee machine for added convenience. ASEAN Night Bazaar is 700 metres from the accommodation. The nearest airport is Hat Yai International Airport, 12 km from Z Sleep Hotel.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Z Sleep Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Z Sleep Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

1564, Kanjanavanich Road, Hat Yai, Songkhla, Hat Yai Market Area, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

人気のフィルター

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU