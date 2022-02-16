Z Sleep Hotel - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Hat Yai, just a short step from CentralFestival Hatyai Department Store, Z Sleep Hotel features accommodation with free WiFi and a 24-hour front desk. The property is located 2.5 km from Kim Yong Shopping Centre and 2.9 km from Hat Yai Plaza Trade Centre. The units at the hotel come with a seating area and a flat-screen TV. Z Sleep Hotel provides some rooms that include mountain views, and each room is fitted with a private bathroom with a shower. The rooms have a desk. A shared lounge comes with a microwave and a coffee machine for added convenience. ASEAN Night Bazaar is 700 metres from the accommodation. The nearest airport is Hat Yai International Airport, 12 km from Z Sleep Hotel.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX