Z Sleep Hotel - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Hat Yai, just a short step from CentralFestival Hatyai Department Store, Z Sleep Hotel features accommodation with free WiFi and a 24-hour front desk. The property is located 2.5 km from Kim Yong Shopping Centre and 2.9 km from Hat Yai Plaza Trade Centre. The units at the hotel come with a seating area and a flat-screen TV. Z Sleep Hotel provides some rooms that include mountain views, and each room is fitted with a private bathroom with a shower. The rooms have a desk. A shared lounge comes with a microwave and a coffee machine for added convenience. ASEAN Night Bazaar is 700 metres from the accommodation. The nearest airport is Hat Yai International Airport, 12 km from Z Sleep Hotel.

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店