PHUKET TEST & GO

Z Sleep Hotel - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
8.4

907 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Hat Yai, just a short step from CentralFestival Hatyai Department Store, Z Sleep Hotel features accommodation with free WiFi and a 24-hour front desk. The property is located 2.5 km from Kim Yong Shopping Centre and 2.9 km from Hat Yai Plaza Trade Centre. The units at the hotel come with a seating area and a flat-screen TV. Z Sleep Hotel provides some rooms that include mountain views, and each room is fitted with a private bathroom with a shower. The rooms have a desk. A shared lounge comes with a microwave and a coffee machine for added convenience. ASEAN Night Bazaar is 700 metres from the accommodation. The nearest airport is Hat Yai International Airport, 12 km from Z Sleep Hotel.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Z Sleep Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Z Sleep Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

1564, Kanjanavanich Road, Hat Yai, Songkhla, Hat Yai Market Area, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU