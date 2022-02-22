Asia Cha-am Hotel - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the family fun, beaches, restaurants area of Hua Hin / Cha-am city, Asia Cha-am Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Asia Cha-am Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, car park, room service, restaurant can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool. Asia Cha-am Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Hua Hin / Cha-am.