PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Asia Cha-am Hotel - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.1

2738 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Well-placed in the family fun, beaches, restaurants area of Hua Hin / Cha-am city, Asia Cha-am Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Asia Cha-am Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, car park, room service, restaurant can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool. Asia Cha-am Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

주소 /지도

251, Ruamjit Rd., Cha-am Beach, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

