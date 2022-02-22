PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Asia Cha-am Hotel - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.1
Bewertung mit
2738 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 22, 2022
Asia Cha-am Hotel - Image 0
Asia Cha-am Hotel - Image 1
Asia Cha-am Hotel - Image 2
Asia Cha-am Hotel - Image 3
Asia Cha-am Hotel - Image 4
Asia Cha-am Hotel - Image 5
+34 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the family fun, beaches, restaurants area of Hua Hin / Cha-am city, Asia Cha-am Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Asia Cha-am Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, car park, room service, restaurant can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool. Asia Cha-am Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Asia Cha-am Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Asia Cha-am Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

251, Ruamjit Rd., Cha-am Beach, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU