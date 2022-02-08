Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Trat
8.7
Bewertung mit
662 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Gajapuri is a place for travelers who seek nature, privacy, and comfort alongside the standards of a 4-star hotel. Only 15 minutes from Ao Sapparod Ferry-Pier, guests will experience peace and quiet with a private beach stretching for miles and a natural rainforest reserve hosting beautiful mountain views. A wooden pathway brings guests to spacious and luxurious villas, such as the 2-bedroom cottage villa - complete with a swimming pool and private Jacuzzi. Guests may also choose from four larger log villas or go for more privacy in one of the private cottage resort homes nestled deeper in the trees. Room interiors are designed simply with a spacious and comfortable open plan. Maintaining high standard at all levels, Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) will definitely make your stay a good one.

Adresse / Karte

19/19 Moo 4,, Kai Bae Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

