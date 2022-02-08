PHUKET TEST & GO

Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.7
note avec
662 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+25 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Gajapuri is a place for travelers who seek nature, privacy, and comfort alongside the standards of a 4-star hotel. Only 15 minutes from Ao Sapparod Ferry-Pier, guests will experience peace and quiet with a private beach stretching for miles and a natural rainforest reserve hosting beautiful mountain views. A wooden pathway brings guests to spacious and luxurious villas, such as the 2-bedroom cottage villa - complete with a swimming pool and private Jacuzzi. Guests may also choose from four larger log villas or go for more privacy in one of the private cottage resort homes nestled deeper in the trees. Room interiors are designed simply with a spacious and comfortable open plan. Maintaining high standard at all levels, Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) will definitely make your stay a good one.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

19/19 Moo 4,, Kai Bae Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU