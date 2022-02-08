Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Gajapuri is a place for travelers who seek nature, privacy, and comfort alongside the standards of a 4-star hotel. Only 15 minutes from Ao Sapparod Ferry-Pier, guests will experience peace and quiet with a private beach stretching for miles and a natural rainforest reserve hosting beautiful mountain views. A wooden pathway brings guests to spacious and luxurious villas, such as the 2-bedroom cottage villa - complete with a swimming pool and private Jacuzzi. Guests may also choose from four larger log villas or go for more privacy in one of the private cottage resort homes nestled deeper in the trees. Room interiors are designed simply with a spacious and comfortable open plan. Maintaining high standard at all levels, Gajapuri Resort & Spa (SHA Certified) will definitely make your stay a good one.

