HUA HIN TEST & GO

Baan Duangkaew Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.3
Bewertung mit
889 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This resort is located in the Khao Takiab area, about 11km from Hua Hin Airport. Baan Duangkaew Resort (SHA Plus+) offers a variety of Thai houses uniquely designed and inspired by nature. All rooms come with cable TV, a fridge, air conditioning, internet access, and an IDD phone. On-site facilities include a swimming pool and restaurant. When looking to explore, Suan Sri can be reached in about a 15-minute walk. Takiab Mountain is also reachable by foot in half an hour, but if you plan on trekking, it might be best to rent a bicycle from the desk. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your booking at Baan Duangkaew Resort (SHA Plus+).

SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

83/158 Soi Hua Tanon 23, Hua Hin - Khao Takieb Road, Nongkaew, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

