Baan Duangkaew Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This resort is located in the Khao Takiab area, about 11km from Hua Hin Airport. Baan Duangkaew Resort (SHA Plus+) offers a variety of Thai houses uniquely designed and inspired by nature. All rooms come with cable TV, a fridge, air conditioning, internet access, and an IDD phone. On-site facilities include a swimming pool and restaurant. When looking to explore, Suan Sri can be reached in about a 15-minute walk. Takiab Mountain is also reachable by foot in half an hour, but if you plan on trekking, it might be best to rent a bicycle from the desk. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your booking at Baan Duangkaew Resort (SHA Plus+).

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Baan Duangkaew Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Baan Duangkaew Resort 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。