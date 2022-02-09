Baan Duangkaew Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This resort is located in the Khao Takiab area, about 11km from Hua Hin Airport. Baan Duangkaew Resort (SHA Plus+) offers a variety of Thai houses uniquely designed and inspired by nature. All rooms come with cable TV, a fridge, air conditioning, internet access, and an IDD phone. On-site facilities include a swimming pool and restaurant. When looking to explore, Suan Sri can be reached in about a 15-minute walk. Takiab Mountain is also reachable by foot in half an hour, but if you plan on trekking, it might be best to rent a bicycle from the desk. Simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form to proceed with your booking at Baan Duangkaew Resort (SHA Plus+).

