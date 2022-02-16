Jintana Resort - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Jintana ResortGet all that Buriram has to offer and all of its nearby adventures with a stay at Jintana Resort. Only minutes from the city center, this strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest.Jintana Resort provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the resort can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi and shuttle services provided by the resort make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Buriram.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site. The resort provides front desk services such as concierge service and express check-in or check-out for guests' convenience. If you need, the tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the resort will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Little things you forgot to pack aren't a big problem! Just stop by the convenience stores to get what you need. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at Jintana Resort. Some rooms at Jintana Resort are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Jintana Resort even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television, in-room video streaming and cable TV is provided for all guests.The resort also offers a refrigerator and bottled water in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Jintana Resort also provides toiletries and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Jintana Resort. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort. A night in at the resort's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Jintana Resort lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the resort's fitness facility. Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the shops.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Buriram during your stay at the resort. Get a photograph of yourself in front of King Rama I Monument located 1.9 km away, a must-see for anyone visiting Buriram. An afternoon of browsing the works at Buri Ram Northeast Culture Center located 1.3 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 93% of the city's accommodation.