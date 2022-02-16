Betong Merlin Hotel - Yala Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Betong Merlin HotelBetong Merlin Hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Free internet access provided within the hotel keeps you connected throughout your stay. Airport transfer services can be booked before your check-in date, to ensure a smooth and convenient arrival or departure. For guests arriving by car, parking is provided free of charge.Booking the best tickets and getting the hottest restaurant reservations are made easy with help from the hotel's ticket service and tours. For longer stays or whenever you need it, the laundry service keeps your favorite travel outfits clean and available. Feel like doing nothing? Available services like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your time at the Betong Merlin Hotel. For guests who would like to smoke, the designated smoking areas are available.All guestrooms at Betong Merlin Hotel provide guests with a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. Enjoy your stay even more at the hotel, knowing that your room includes air conditioning. For a bit of entertainment, guests will find television available in selected rooms.Dining and things to doA number of great dining options at the hotel assures that you'll always have convenient and delicious choices. A great night out couldn't be easier! Enjoy a fun evening without traveling outside at the karaoke rooms, bar and nightclub.Betong Merlin Hotel offers unique recreational opportunities for all guests. A relaxing end to every day is possible with a visit to the massage and sauna.Reasons to stay hereCompared to the city's accommodation options, this hotel scored higher than 96% of them for food and dining.According to guests who stayed here, this hotel's room comfort is rated higher than 96% of other accommodations in Betong.