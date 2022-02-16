Banrimkwae Paerimnam Resort - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Banrimkwae Paerimnam ResortGetting in and around Kanchanaburi is a breeze when staying at Banrimkwae Paerimnam Resort, located right in the heart of the city. Get ready for an adventure with a stay at Banrimkwae Paerimnam Resort.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Banrimkwae Paerimnam Resort. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site. If you need, the tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort to allow cleaner air for all guests.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Banrimkwae Paerimnam Resort guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Some rooms at Banrimkwae Paerimnam Resort are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Banrimkwae Paerimnam Resort even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The resort also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that towels are provided in guest bathrooms. For sophisticated relaxation, be sure to visit the executive lounge.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Banrimkwae Paerimnam Resort. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort. A night in at the resort's nightclub can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions. Guests who prefer to make their own meals will love the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Reasons to stay hereThis accommodation is highly recommended for its location, scoring higher than 94% of other options in the city.