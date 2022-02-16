PHUKET TEST & GO

Soneva Kiri - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
9.1

59 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Soneva Kiri - Image 0
Soneva Kiri - Image 1
Soneva Kiri - Image 2
Soneva Kiri - Image 3
Soneva Kiri - Image 4
Soneva Kiri - Image 5
+31 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Soneva Kiri is the latest Soneva, offering intelligent luxury to the highest international standard in a remote environment that nurtures the indigenous feel in design, architecture, and service. Koh Kood is the fourth largest island in Thailand, but one of the least developed. The tropical rainforests, breathtaking waterfalls, and traditional village life combine with emerald waters and white sandy beaches to take guests back to the remote and untouched Thailand of time past. Soneva Kiri is developed with the principles of ecologically sustainable design and materials selection and was constructed using methods adapted to protect the environment. Personal electric buggies, together with bicycles, are the mode of transport within the resort. The simple, yet sophisticated, villas are enhanced by continually embracing innovations that result in the creation of unique experiences.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Soneva Kiri 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Soneva Kiri
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

110 Moo 4, Laem Pong Lak Uan, Koh Kood, Thailand, 23000

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU