Soneva Kiri - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Soneva Kiri is the latest Soneva, offering intelligent luxury to the highest international standard in a remote environment that nurtures the indigenous feel in design, architecture, and service. Koh Kood is the fourth largest island in Thailand, but one of the least developed. The tropical rainforests, breathtaking waterfalls, and traditional village life combine with emerald waters and white sandy beaches to take guests back to the remote and untouched Thailand of time past. Soneva Kiri is developed with the principles of ecologically sustainable design and materials selection and was constructed using methods adapted to protect the environment. Personal electric buggies, together with bicycles, are the mode of transport within the resort. The simple, yet sophisticated, villas are enhanced by continually embracing innovations that result in the creation of unique experiences.