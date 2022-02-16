s24resortburiram - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

s24resortburiramGet all that Buriram has to offer and all of its nearby adventures with a stay at s24resortburiram. Only minutes from the city center, this strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest.s24resortburiram offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to travelers. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. Taxi services provided by the resort make exploring Buriram even more convenient. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site.Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the resort, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at s24resortburiram is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Rooms are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests. The resort also offers a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and instant coffee in the rooms for when you feel like needed.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doEveryone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort. Guests who prefer to make their own meals will love the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Around the propertys24resortburiram provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Buriram in-depth. Get a photograph of yourself in front of King Rama I Monument located 2.9 km away, a must-see for anyone visiting Buriram. An afternoon of browsing the works at Buri Ram Northeast Culture Center located 2.5 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 87% of the city's accommodation.