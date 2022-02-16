PHUKET TEST & GO

s24resortburiram - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Buri Ram
7.9
Bewertung mit
126 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

s24resortburiramGet all that Buriram has to offer and all of its nearby adventures with a stay at s24resortburiram. Only minutes from the city center, this strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest.s24resortburiram offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to travelers. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. Taxi services provided by the resort make exploring Buriram even more convenient. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site.Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? At the resort, your favorite travel outfits will be kept clean and available with laundry service provided on-site. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at s24resortburiram is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Rooms are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests. The resort also offers a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and instant coffee in the rooms for when you feel like needed.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doEveryone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort. Guests who prefer to make their own meals will love the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Around the propertys24resortburiram provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Buriram in-depth. Get a photograph of yourself in front of King Rama I Monument located 2.9 km away, a must-see for anyone visiting Buriram. An afternoon of browsing the works at Buri Ram Northeast Culture Center located 2.5 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 87% of the city's accommodation.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei s24resortburiram , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR s24resortburiram
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

188 Moo 7,Chumhed, Amphoe Mueang, Buriram, Buriram City Center, Buriram, Thailand, 31000

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU