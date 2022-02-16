PHUKET TEST & GO

MBI Resort Danok - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
7.8

414 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
MBI Resort Danok - Image 0
MBI Resort Danok - Image 1
MBI Resort Danok - Image 2
MBI Resort Danok - Image 3
MBI Resort Danok - Image 4
MBI Resort Danok - Image 5
+38 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the nightlife area of Songkhla city, MBI Resort Danok provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 80.9 km away, this 4-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, MBI Resort Danok is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking. Registered in-house guests are welcomed to enjoy facilities of all other Danok properties managed by VHM.

MBI Resort Danok is home to 192 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub. Besides, the property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. MBI Resort Danok is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Songkhla.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
MBI Resort Danok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 MBI Resort Danok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

888/999 Karnchanavanich, Samnakkham, Sadao, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90320

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU