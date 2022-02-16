MBI Resort Danok - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Songkhla
7.8

414レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022
Well-placed in the nightlife area of Songkhla city, MBI Resort Danok provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 80.9 km away, this 4-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, MBI Resort Danok is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking. Registered in-house guests are welcomed to enjoy facilities of all other Danok properties managed by VHM.

MBI Resort Danok is home to 192 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub. Besides, the property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. MBI Resort Danok is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Songkhla.

住所/地図

888/999 Karnchanavanich, Samnakkham, Sadao, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90320

