PHUKET TEST & GO

Kavinburi Green Hotel - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Udon Thani
8.6

1913 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Kavinburi Green Hotel - Image 0
Kavinburi Green Hotel - Image 1
Kavinburi Green Hotel - Image 2
Kavinburi Green Hotel - Image 3
Kavinburi Green Hotel - Image 4
Kavinburi Green Hotel - Image 5
+34 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Shopping Center, Kavinburi Green Hotel (SHA Plus+) enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, nightlife, restaurants hub of Udon Thani. The hotel lies one kilometer from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Kavinburi Green Hotel (SHA Plus+), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, a 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, and room service. A complimentary tuk-tuk service to shopping areas within two kilometers is also available. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find towels, slippers, and Internet access. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as a fitness center, outdoor pool, and kid’s pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Kavinburi Green Hotel (SHA Plus+).

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Kavinburi Green Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Kavinburi Green Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

299/99 Prajaksilapakom Road, Makhaeng, Muang Udon Thani, Shopping Center, Udon Thani, Thailand, 41000

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU