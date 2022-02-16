PHUKET TEST & GO

Kavinburi Green Hotel - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Udon Thani
8.6
note avec
1913 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located in the lovely area of Shopping Center, Kavinburi Green Hotel (SHA Plus+) enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, nightlife, restaurants hub of Udon Thani. The hotel lies one kilometer from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Kavinburi Green Hotel (SHA Plus+), every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, a 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, and room service. A complimentary tuk-tuk service to shopping areas within two kilometers is also available. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find towels, slippers, and Internet access. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as a fitness center, outdoor pool, and kid’s pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Kavinburi Green Hotel (SHA Plus+).

299/99 Prajaksilapakom Road, Makhaeng, Muang Udon Thani, Shopping Center, Udon Thani, Thailand, 41000

