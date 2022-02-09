HUA HIN TEST & GO

Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Strategically located on the beachfront, right in the center of Hua Hin, Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa is an ideal location for a relaxing getaway. All rooms and suites come with private balconies overlooking the Gulf of Thailand. With its ideal location, guests can enjoy the proximity to exciting night markets, bars, and restaurants as well as scenic golf courses, all while indulging in a vast array of accommodation, dining, and leisure options. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, the resort ensures your stay the greatest comfort. All 296 guestrooms with sea views are the great energy booster for exhausted travelers. In addition, the hotel has a 600-capacity ballroom with spacious outdoor terrace and four meeting rooms. Leisure facilities at Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa include a lagoon-shaped pool with slide set in tropical gardens and with direct access to the beach, a 24-hour fitness center, two tennis courts, and two squash courts. There is also a variety of restaurants and bars. Guests can enjoy Chinese cuisine at Chinese White Lotus restaurant, sensational oceanfront dining at Chay Had, while the flame-grilled fare and a selection of three home brewed beers are served at Hua Hin Brewing Company. There is also the Lotus Skybar which offers 360° views of the Gulf of Thailand. Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hua Hin.

Address

33 Naresdamri Road, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

