Chaolao Tosang Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Chanthaburi
8.1

1619 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

A prime beach front location makes this hotel a great option for those who enjoy the sea, the sun, and tons of fun! Featuring spacious interiors, a balcony, and contemporary décor, these guestrooms allow guests to unwind and enjoy the natural beauty, natural breeze, a tropical atmosphere, and the magnificent view of the sea. With much to do around the property, guests can spend the days lounging in the sun, sipping cocktails, taking in a game of beach soccer, or trying out the wide selection of water sports on offer. The restaurant on-site includes a wide range of Thai and international dishes. With fantastic deals and extraordinary views, you can’t go wrong with Chaolao Tosang Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

44/4 Moo 5, Khlong Khut, A. Tha Mai, Chao Lao Beach, Chanthaburi, Thailand, 22120

