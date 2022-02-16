PHUKET TEST & GO

Chaolao Tosang Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Chanthaburi
8.1

1619レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022
Chaolao Tosang Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Chaolao Tosang Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Chaolao Tosang Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Chaolao Tosang Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Chaolao Tosang Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Chaolao Tosang Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+38 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A prime beach front location makes this hotel a great option for those who enjoy the sea, the sun, and tons of fun! Featuring spacious interiors, a balcony, and contemporary décor, these guestrooms allow guests to unwind and enjoy the natural beauty, natural breeze, a tropical atmosphere, and the magnificent view of the sea. With much to do around the property, guests can spend the days lounging in the sun, sipping cocktails, taking in a game of beach soccer, or trying out the wide selection of water sports on offer. The restaurant on-site includes a wide range of Thai and international dishes. With fantastic deals and extraordinary views, you can’t go wrong with Chaolao Tosang Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Chaolao Tosang Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Chaolao Tosang Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

44/4 Moo 5, Khlong Khut, A. Tha Mai, Chao Lao Beach, Chanthaburi, Thailand, 22120

人気のフィルター

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU